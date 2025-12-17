Finance Minister meets UN Resident Coordinator at end of mandate [PHOTO]

17 December 2025 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Minister of Finance Sahil Babayev has met with Ms Vladanka Andreeva, Resident Coordinator of the United Nations Mission in Azerbaijan, on the occasion of the completion of her term of office, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the meeting focused on the “Framework Document on Cooperation for Sustainable Development for 2026–2030,” signed between the Government of Azerbaijan and the UN in October. The sides discussed the document’s alignment with national development priorities and the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, as well as mechanisms for translating its provisions into concrete outcomes.

It was noted that the Framework Document, developed in close coordination with the Government of Azerbaijan, is expected to serve as a key platform for promoting inclusive economic growth, strengthening human development, enhancing climate and environmental sustainability, and advancing “green growth” and a just transition. These objectives are in line with Azerbaijan’s “Socio-Economic Development Strategy 2022–2026.”

Minister Babayev underlined the importance of Azerbaijan’s multifaceted partnership with various UN specialised agencies in implementing the country’s national development agenda and sustainable development goals. He also outlined Azerbaijan’s current priorities aimed at further expanding this cooperation and ensuring the effective realisation of joint initiatives.

For her part, Ms Andreeva expressed gratitude for the high-level partnership and cooperation established between the UN Country Office in Azerbaijan and the Government during her more than four-and-a-half-year mandate. She emphasised that this cooperation has made a meaningful contribution to advancing Azerbaijan’s national development agenda and sustainable development goals, and reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to continued engagement, particularly through the implementation of the “Framework Document on Cooperation for Sustainable Development 2026–2030.”

At the conclusion of the meeting, Minister Babayev highly appreciated the Resident Coordinator’s contribution to the development of UN-Azerbaijan relations and wished her success in her future endeavours.