NATO Deputy Secretary General plans visit to Azerbaijan in first half of next year
NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Šekerinska is planning to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan in the first half of next year, Azernews reports.
A NATO official confirmed the information, noting that further details regarding the program and exact dates of the visit will be announced in due course.
The upcoming visit follows a series of high-level and constructive engagements between Azerbaijan and NATO in late 2025. These included meetings between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and Radmila Šekerinska on the sidelines of international summits, as well as the visit of a delegation of 15 ambassadors from NATO member states to Baku in November 2025.
The planned visit is expected to further contribute to dialogue and cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO within existing partnership frameworks.
