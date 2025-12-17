Speaker of Azerbaijan’s parliament meets head of EU Delegation [PHOTOS]

17 December 2025 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met with Marianna Kuyundžić, Head of the European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan, on December 17, Azernews reports.

According to the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis, Speaker Gafarova congratulated Kuyundžić on the start of her diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan and wished her success in her future work.

The meeting included an exchange of views on relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union. Particular satisfaction was expressed with the positive momentum observed in bilateral ties throughout 2025, including reciprocal visits and high-level meetings. The importance of President Ilham Aliyev’s meetings with President of the European Council António Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen was underscored, noting their role in discussing various aspects of the bilateral agenda.

Head of the EU Delegation Marianna Kuyundžić congratulated Azerbaijan on the achievements made toward peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, describing them as historic. She emphasized that progress toward peace between the two countries is of significant importance not only for the region, but also for Europe and the wider international community.

Speaker Gafarova briefed the diplomat on the Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process, including confidence-building measures between the two parliaments.

In this context, she also drew attention to elements of the “EU–Armenia Strategic Agenda for Partnership” that raise concerns from the perspective of the Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process.

The Speaker highlighted the close cooperation between the Milli Majlis and the parliaments of EU member states, recalling with satisfaction her visits and meetings conducted in this direction.

Touching upon resolutions adopted by the European Parliament against Azerbaijan, Gafarova stated that the realities currently prevailing in the region and the progress achieved in the Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process once again demonstrate the biased nature of these resolutions.

The discussion also covered various aspects of Azerbaijan–EU relations, with particular emphasis on the importance of cooperation in the energy sector. Opportunities for expanding collaboration in transportation, trade, and other fields were also highlighted.