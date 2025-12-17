Int'l Mugham Centre celebrates anniversary of People's Artist Aghaverdi Pashayev [PHOTOS]

17 December 2025 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

International Mugham Centre has solemnly celebrated the 75th anniversary of People's Artist, Presidential scholarship holder, recipient of the Shohrat Order, laureate of the International Golden Sword and Humay Awards, eminent conductor and pedagogue Aghaverdi Pashayev, Azernews reports.

During the jubilee evening, a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament and Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Culture, Polad Bulbuloglu, delivered a speech highlighting Aghaverdi Pashayev's contributions to the national culture as a pedagogue and conductor.

He pointed out that for 25 years, Aghaverdi Pashayev led the State Folk Instruments Orchestra, achieving success as a conductor and artist, and making his mark in the art world. Although he received his education in the tar instrument, he devoted his life and career to conducting, training numerous worthy students over many years. Today, each of these students leads musical ensembles in various regions of Azerbaijan.

Deputy Culture Minister Murad Huseynov, on behalf of Minister Adil Karimli, congratulated the jubilarian and presented him with the Ministry's "Honorary Diploma" along with a congratulatory letter from the collective.

At the event, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Public Associations and Religious Organisations Fazil Mustafa, Director of the International Mugham Centre Sahib Pashazade, Rector of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory Kamila Dadash-zade, Secretary of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union Elnara Dadashova, Vice-Rector of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts Sadaqat Aliyeva, Vice-Rector of the Baku Music Academy Gulnaz Abdullazade, and Vice-Rector of Nakhchivan State University Nijat Yagubov all delivered congratulatory speeches.

Letters of congratulations from Chairwoman of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children's Affairs Hijran Huseynova and from the Music College under the Azerbaijan National Conservatory were read aloud.

In the artistic part of the evening, under the direction of Aghaverdi Pashayev's student, Honoured Artist Ilaha Huseynova, and accompanied by the State Folk Instruments Orchestra, performances were given by People's Artists Mansum Ibrahimov, Teyyub Aslanov, Azer Zeynalov, Gulyaz and Gulyanaq Mammadova, Samir Jafarov, Gulnaz Abdullazade, and Honoured Artists Almaz Orujova and Ramil Gasimov.

The joint performance of People's Artist Agaverdi Pashayev and Honoured Artist Sahib Pashazade was met with applause.

The jubilee evening concluded with Agaverdi Pashayev conducting the Choir of the Fikrat Amirov Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble (choirmaster – Honored Artist Naala Barateliya) and Ramil Gasimov's performance of Muslim Magomayev's work "Land of Fire."

Aghaverdi Pashayev, renowned conductor and pedagogue, was born on October 27, 1950, in Baku. His musical journey began at an early age when his father, noticing his passion for music, gifted him a small tar. In 1960, his father enrolled him in the 12th Music School, where his first teachers were Nadir Ahmadov and, later, Aghasalekh Abasaliyev.

While still a student, Aghaverdi Pashayev actively participated in music competitions, earning laureate titles. He went on to win the 6th and 7th All-Union competitions, establishing himself as a promising young musician.

In 1971, after graduating from the A. Zeynalli Music College, Pashayev entered the Uzeyir Hajibayli Academy of Music, where he studied tar performance under the guidance of Kamil Ibrahimov. Even during his college years, he pursued conducting alongside his instrumental studies. Upon completing the conservatory in 1976, Aghaverdi Pashayev was drafted into military service, where he served as a conductor in a military orchestra.

From 1979 onward, Aghaverdi Pashayev began teaching at the Uzeyir Hajibayli Conservatory and the Azerbaijan State Institute of Arts in the Department of Folk Instruments. During this period, he also trained military orchestras in conducting. In 1999, he was appointed head of the State Song and Dance Ensemble at the Philharmonic. A year later, he was entrusted with creating the State Folk Instruments Ensemble, which was successfully established in 2000.

Aghaverdi Pashayev's repertoire is vast, encompassing original works and arrangements for folk orchestra by Azerbaijani and international composers. His programs feature both classical compositions and adaptations of folk songs for soloists and orchestra. He has collaborated with celebrated mugham performers such as Lutfiar Imanov, Farhand Kasimova, and others. Among his notable achievements is his victory at the international competition "Eastern Melodies" held in Uzbekistan in 2017.

Through his artistry, teaching, and leadership, Aghaverdi Pashayev has made a lasting contribution to Azerbaijani music, nurturing generations of musicians and elevating the role of folk instruments in orchestral performance.