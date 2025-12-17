Meta to introduce new age verification system in 2026

17 December 2025 18:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The American technology company Meta plans to introduce a new age verification system called AgeKey in many countries in 2026, Azernews reports.

This was announced in an interview with the British newspaper Financial Times by Meta’s Head of Security, Antigone Davis.

“Different countries around the world have different age-verification requirements that companies like ours must follow. There are many verification solutions currently available on the market, which is why we are trying to take a more comprehensive and universal approach,” she said.

According to Davis, AgeKey will be based on the same technology used for passkeys, which allow smartphones to recognize fingerprints or facial features to unlock devices. Meta is currently working with the Singapore-based company K-ID to integrate AgeKey into its platforms. K-ID already collaborates with services such as Discord and Snap, helping them tailor content according to a user’s age.

At the same time, governments in many countries are tightening regulations on minors’ access to social media. On December 9, a law came into force in Australia banning people under the age of 16 from using social networks. According to the country’s internet regulator, social media platforms operating in Australia have been required since December 10 to deactivate accounts belonging to children and teenagers. Denmark plans to restrict access to social media for users under 15 starting in 2026. In France, President Emmanuel Macron has also expressed his intention to push for legislation banning social media access for children and adolescents under the age of 15–16.

Experts note that initiatives such as AgeKey could significantly change how online platforms handle age-sensitive content. If widely adopted, the system may reduce the need for users to share personal documents, potentially offering a more privacy-friendly way to protect minors while allowing adults to retain full access to digital services.