Smartphones expected to become unsafe in 2026 revealed

17 December 2025 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

In 2026, a large number of smartphones under the Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco brands will stop receiving security updates, as devices introduced in 2022–2023 reach the official end of their lifecycle, Azernews reports.

In recent years, Xiaomi has extended its update policy: new models, such as the Xiaomi 15T and Xiaomi 17, will receive software support for 5–6 years. However, smartphones released before 2024 are generally limited to 2–3 major Android updates and four years of security patches. After this period, devices are officially designated as EOL (end of life).

Among Xiaomi models, the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro series will be the first to lose support, reaching EOL in the first quarter of 2026. The Xiaomi 12X and 12 Lite will stop receiving updates in March 2026, while the Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro will reach EOL in October 2026.

For Redmi smartphones, the Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Note 12 Pro 5G will no longer receive updates after October 2026, while the Note 12 5G and Note 12 4G will lose support in spring 2026. Most Redmi devices released before 2023 have already exited the update program or will reach EOL in early 2026.

Among Poco models, the F5 will lose support in May 2026, while the Poco X5 Pro 5G and Poco X5 5G will reach EOL in the first quarter of the year. Older devices, including the Poco F4, have already stopped receiving updates.

After official support ends, these smartphones will continue to function, but they will no longer receive security patches, leaving them more vulnerable to potential threats.

With EOL approaching for many 2022–2023 models, cybersecurity experts recommend that users either upgrade to newer models or install third-party security solutions. This also reflects a broader trend in the smartphone industry, where rapid device turnover and extended software support for newer devices are becoming key factors in user loyalty.