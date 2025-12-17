London hosts celebration of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day

17 December 2025 18:16 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

A special event marking World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day was held in London, organized by the British Azerbaijani Association.

As reported by Azernews, speaking at the event, Hafiz Bakhshaliev, Chairman of the Association, said that World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day is a powerful symbol of national unity and cohesion. He noted that the unity of Azerbaijanis living abroad, their mutual support, and commitment to national values play a vital role in strengthening Azerbaijan. Bakhshaliev noted that the main mission of diaspora organizations is to bring Azerbaijanis together, preserve national identity, and pass it on to future generations.

Also addressing the gathering, Elin Suleymanov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the United Kingdom, stated that Azerbaijan is today a rapidly strengthening country with growing influence both in the region and on the international stage. He highlighted that under the far-sighted and consistent leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has achieved significant successes in political, economic, and cultural spheres. The ambassador added that the development and proper promotion of Azerbaijani culture abroad are crucial to enhancing the country’s international standing, and in this regard, the activities of diaspora organizations are of particular importance.

The event featured a concert program by Aisel (Aysel Mammadova), the talented Azerbaijani singer and Azerbaijan’s representative at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest. Her performance, which combined traditional Azerbaijani music with contemporary pop songs, added a vibrant and festive atmosphere to the celebration.

Aisel’s high level of professionalism, dynamic stage presence, and live performances were met with great enthusiasm and applause from members of the Azerbaijani diaspora. Her repertoire reflected both the promotion of Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage and the presentation of modern Azerbaijani music on the international stage.