Media Development Agency reviews 2025 outcomes

17 December 2025 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

On December 17, 2025, the Supervisory Board of the Media Development Agency (MEDİA) held a meeting dedicated to reviewing the Agency’s year-end performance, Azernews reports, citing the agency.

According to information, the meeting was attended by Supervisory Board Chairman Dagbeyi Ismayilov, Board members Vugar Aliyev, Shafag Mehraliyeva, Sevil Mikayilova, Elchin Shikhly, and MEDİA Executive Director Ahmad Ismayilov.

During the meeting, participants discussed the Agency’s activities throughout the year, work carried out in priority areas, achievements within the framework of international cooperation, and the overall impact of implemented projects on the national media environment. Views were also exchanged on key objectives for the upcoming period, further expansion of partnership relations, and strengthening Azerbaijan’s position in the global information space.

It was noted that within the framework of the meeting, MEDİA Executive Director Ahmad Ismayilov presented members of the Supervisory Board with the jubilee medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan, “150th Anniversary of the Azerbaijani National Press (1875–2025).”