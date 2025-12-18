Azerbaijan begins oil product exports to Armenia under peace agenda

18 December 2025 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

The export of oil products from Azerbaijan to Armenia is set to begin today within the framework of the peace agenda, Azernews reports via local media.

The decision follows an agreement reached during the meeting between Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigorian held in Gabala on November 28. Under the agreement, 22 railway wagons of AI-95 gasoline produced by SOCAR will be dispatched to Armenia.

It was emphasized that the export of Azerbaijani oil products to Armenia is purely commercial in nature, with gasoline sold in line with international market prices.

Earlier, on December 8, the Georgian Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development stated that it had received an application on December 5 from its Tbilisi partners regarding the implementation of a one-time fuel transit from Azerbaijan to Armenia via Georgian territory. According to the statement, “by the decision of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Georgian Railways was instructed to immediately implement a one-time, completely free transportation of cargo by rail.”

The launch of fuel exports demonstrates that the peace agenda is not limited to political declarations but is being implemented at a practical level.

The delivery of Azerbaijani oil products to Armenia reflects the concept of economic dividends stemming from the peace process and represents an important step toward the gradual establishment of economic and trade relations between the two countries.