Japan plans to boost defense spending

17 December 2025 23:30 (UTC+04:00)
In fiscal year 2026 , the Japanese government plans to allocate a record 9 trillion yen (over $58 billion) for the armed forces, marking the largest defense budget in the country’s history. The funds will focus on long-range missiles, drone-based defense systems, and advanced military technologies, Azernews reports.

