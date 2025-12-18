Azernews.Az

Thursday December 18 2025

Baku port handles record cargo volumes, strengthening Azerbaijan’s role in Middle Corridor

18 December 2025 12:37 (UTC+04:00)
Baku port handles record cargo volumes, strengthening Azerbaijan’s role in Middle Corridor
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

These results underline the growing importance of the Baku Port as one of the most reliable logistics hubs in the wider region. The steady increase in cargo throughput indicates that Azerbaijan’s logistics system has entered a new stage of development, reinforcing the country’s position as a strategic link between East and West.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more