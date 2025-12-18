Deputy Minister calls for greater responsibility in using inclusive language in media

18 December 2025 11:16 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The number of rehabilitation aids provided at the expense of the state budget has increased nearly fourfold, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Rashad Mustafayev said on Tuesday.

As reported by Azernews, Mustafayev made the remarks during a seminar titled “Promoting the Use of Inclusive Language in the Media”, jointly organized in Baku by the UN Representation in Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

He noted that the annual number of individuals receiving rehabilitation services has risen more than tenfold, while the range of rehabilitation aids funded by the state budget has increased by almost four times, and the annual provision of these aids has grown nearly threefold.

“One of the key features of victorious Azerbaijan’s development strategy today is ensuring inclusive growth,” the deputy minister said. “However, terms that contradict the principles of inclusivity are still frequently encountered in the media. For this reason, inclusive communication in the media requires legal attention and responsibility.”

Mustafayev noted that the seminar aims to promote the use of inclusive language in the media, enhance knowledge of appropriate terminology, and clarify recommended and non-recommended expressions.

It should be noted that as the leading body responsible for disability policy, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population provides explanations on disability-related terminology, definitions of key concepts, as well as guidance on recommended and non-recommended language.