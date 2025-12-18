People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov to perform in 'Aida' in Azerbaijan for first time [VIDEO]

18 December 2025 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater will present Giuseppe Verdi's opera "Aida," one of the greatest masterpieces of the world's musical heritage, Azernews reports. This grand production will take place on March 12 at 19:00 at the Heydar Aliyev Palace.

This four-act staging is of particular significance, as the role of Radames will be performed by the world-renowned tenor, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Yusif Eyvazov.

Joining Yusif Eyvazov on stage will be leading Azerbaijani opera soloists. The role of Aida will be performed by Honored Artist Afag Abbasova, Amonasro by People's Artist Avaz Abdulla, Amneris by People's Artist Fidan Hajiyeva, Ramfis by People's Artist Akram Poladov, the High Priestess by People's Artist Gulnaz Ismayilova, the Pharaoh by Igor Yadrov, and the Messenger by Fahmin Ahmadli.

The musical director and conductor of the performance is the distinguished Italian maestro Michelangelo Mazza.

The production is directed by Honored Art Worker Ali Usubov, with Honored Art Worker Hafiz Guliyev serving as stage director. Choreography is by People's Artist of the USSR Gamar Almaszade, and the chorus master is Honored Art Worker Sevil Hajiyeva.

Tickets are available at iTicket.az and at box offices.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.