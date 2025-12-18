OpenAI launch ChatGPT Images

18 December 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

OpenAI has announced the launch of the ChatGPT Images model, based on GPT-5.2, designed to generate and edit images using advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, Azernews reports.

The new model offers a wide range of editing capabilities, including adding or removing elements, combining and blending images, and transposing objects. The update will be integrated directly into the ChatGPT app and accessible through the Images tab. Notably, the enhanced version of ChatGPT Images will be available to all users, including those on the free plan.

In addition to expanded capabilities, the image editing interface has been redesigned. Users can now select specific areas within an image to edit or add new elements, while the generator strives to preserve existing parts of the image as much as possible during modifications.

OpenAI is reportedly working on features that could allow images generated in ChatGPT to be animated or turned into short videos, hinting at the potential for fully dynamic AI-generated content in the near future.