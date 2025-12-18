National boxer crowned World Champion in UAE

18 December 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's young boxing talent Subhan Mammadov has written his name into history by winning the world championship title in the 48 kg weight category, Azernews reports.

The 19-year-old national team member triumphed at the World Championships held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. A graduate of the Aghjabadi boxing school, Mamedov had already claimed victory at the U-23 European Championship in late November.

In Dubai, he faced Russia's Edmond Khudoyan in the final. After a tense bout, Mammadov secured a narrow 4:3 decision (30:27, 28:29, 29:28, 30:27, 28:29, judges 1:1), earning the coveted gold medal. With this achievement, he became the youngest world champion in Azerbaijan's boxing history.

The Azerbaijani team closed the tournament, which brought together athletes from 120 countries, with one gold and two bronze medals. Earlier, Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) and Mahammad Abdullayev (+92 kg) had both finished in third place, adding bronze medals to the nation's tally.

Boxing is known as one of the oldest sports in the history of humankind.

The earliest evidence of boxing dates back to Egypt around 3,000 BC.

This sport was introduced to the ancient Olympic Games by the Greeks in the late 7th century BC.

In 1924, the International Amateur Boxing Federation (FIBA) was established.

Since 1946, it has been referred to as the International Boxing Association (AIBA). Boxing made its Olympic debut at the 1904 Games in St. Louis.

In 1926, the boxing championship was held for the first time in Azerbaijan, where national boxers took first place.

Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has become a full member of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Azerbaijani boxers have won many prestigious awards at many international championships.

Aghasi Mammadov has entered Azerbaijan's history of boxing as the first national boxer, as a gold medallist at the world championship.

Another Azerbaijani boxer, Fuad Asadov, was among the medallists at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.

Many times, Azerbaijan has been chosen as the host country for major boxing championships.

The AIBA Youth World Championships were held in Baku in 2019. This world championship was the first licensed youth tournament to qualify for the 2010 Olympic Games held in Singapore.

The country also hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing Championships, which was the first major qualifying event for the London 2012 Olympic Games.