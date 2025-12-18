Opera 'Nasimi' to be presented in new AI-Powered stage production [VIDEO]

18 December 2025 13:33 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The opera "Nasimi", regarded as a significant milestone in the cultural history of Azerbaijan, will be presented to audiences in a new stage interpretation, Azernews reports.

For the first time in the country, artificial intelligence technologies have been used in the production of an opera. Created in an entirely new format, the performance serves as a vivid example of the synthesis of classical opera and modern technologies. The performance will be shown on March 3 at the Heydar Aliyev Palace.

Renowned opera singer Honoured Artist Ramil Gasimov said that the opera "Nasimi," created by Academician Rafael Huseynov and People's Artist Siyavush Karimi, holds a special place in his artistic career and carries great spiritual responsibility.

"The opera Nasimi is a turning point in my creative journey. Opera is life," said Ramil Gasimov, expressing gratitude to all members of the creative and technical teams involved in the project, as well as acknowledging the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

He also extended special thanks to the Director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, world-renowned tenor and People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov, for his attention and support.

The creative team includes stage director – Honoured Artist Inarya Babayeva, music director and conductor – the theatre's principal conductor, Honoured Artist Ayyub Guliyev, set designer – Nargiz Guliyeva, and choreographer – Honoured Artist Yuri Lobachev. The performance features opera soloists, actors, and mugham performers.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.