Azernews.Az

Thursday December 18 2025

Cement exports from Azerbaijan continue upward trend

18 December 2025 14:17 (UTC+04:00)
Cement exports from Azerbaijan continue upward trend
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

The growth in cement exports aligns with broader efforts to diversify Azerbaijan’s export base and strengthen the competitiveness of locally manufactured industrial products in regional and international markets.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more