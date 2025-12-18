Azerbaijan awards employees of State Advanced Training Institute for Doctors - decree
Employees of the Azerbaijan State Advanced Training Institute for Doctors named after Aziz Aliyev have been awarded the Taraggi Medal, Azernews reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
According to the decree, the following employees of the above institute will be awarded the Taraggi Medal for their merits in the development of Azerbaijani healthcare:
Mir-Riad Javad-zade
Tayyar Eyvazov
Akif Afandiyev
Mammadali Meybaliyev
Naila Mammadova
Valeh.Mirza-zade.
