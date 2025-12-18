Culture Ministry listed among winners of MilliNet 2025 competition [PHOTOS]

18 December 2025 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry's "MyCulture" Unified Personal Account has been selected as the winner of the "Digital Culture and Tourism Solution of the Year" nomination at the "MilliNet 2025" national internet competition, Azernews reports.

The digitalization of the cultural sector has been identified as one of the ministry's key priorities. In this regard, as part of the "e-Culture" Digital Development Strategy (2024–2026), the implementation of digital solutions across various clusters of the cultural ecosystem is being expanded.

In this context, the "MyCulture" unified personal account holds particular strategic importance. Consisting of a Landing Page and a Cabinet section, the platform forms the foundation of digital transformation in the cultural sector.

Over the past two years, for the first time in the country's cultural sector, the admission and placement of students in art schools and centers, as well as applications, document submission, verification, and management related to competitions, grants and scholarship programs, attestation, and recruitment processes, have been carried out on a mass scale via the "MyCulture" platform (with approximately 125,000 unique users in 2025).

The platform is integrated with DigitalLogin (MyGovID), the nationwide unified access system, enabling login through all available authentication methods.

At the same time, it has successfully passed cybersecurity audits conducted by relevant state institutions, with the necessary security certificates and protocols implemented. Distinguished by its innovative code structure based on modern technologies, the system has been migrated to the Government Cloud (g-Cloud) infrastructure and operates with high stability.

It should be noted that the 'MilliNet' competition, established by the Azerbaijan Internet Forum, is considered one of the country's most prestigious professional technology awards. The competition is held annually among national digital solutions and internet resources operating in social, cultural, scientific, economic, legal, and other fields.

This year, 179 digital resources were submitted across 13 nominations. Based on a two-stage evaluation conducted by an Expert Commission of 15 members, winners were determined according to criteria such as usefulness, innovation, mass accessibility, functionality, sustainability, and other indicators.