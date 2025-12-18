Live-Show: Czechia through eyes of Azerbaijani artists [PHOTOS]

18 December 2025 12:56 (UTC+04:00)

Within the Ambassadors Cultural Club project, a creative workshop titled "Czechia Through the Eyes of Azerbaijani Artists" has been organized by the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Azerbaijan in cooperation with the NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The event took place at Crescent Mall in the format of an open live show. Guests had the opportunity to observe the artistic process in real time, interact with the artists, and ask them questions. This format made the workshop accessible and engaging for a wide audience. Representatives of other diplomatic missions as well as media personalities attended the event. The distinguished guests viewed the exhibited artworks.

At the opening ceremony, Czech Ambassador to Azerbaijan Milan Sedláček expressed his satisfaction with the high level of organization, praised the professionalism of the participants, and emphasized the important role of international cultural projects in strengthening ties between countries. The ambassador thanked project head Dadash Mammadov for the partnership and support, and congratulated the artists on the successful workshop and the upcoming New Year.

In turn, Dadash Mammadov, Head of Arts Council Azerbaijan, thanked the Czech Embassy for its cooperation and noted that the main goal of such initiatives is to promote the work of Azerbaijani artists to a broad audience.

The exhibition featured works by artists Leylifer Museibova, Nigar Muslimova, Oksana Kazimova, Asmar Asadi, Leyla Orujova, Eldar Babazade, Nailya Maharramova, Roya Hasan, Aydan Mammadli, Tarana Aliyeva, Raul Sadigov, Sevinj Ahmad, and Ulviya Kheyrullazade.

