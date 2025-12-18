US ban citizens from seven countries

18 December 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The United States will impose a complete ban on entry for citizens of seven countries: Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, Syria, Laos, and Sierra Leone, Azernews reports.

Previously, partial restrictions applied to citizens of Laos and Sierra Leone, but the new measures will fully prohibit their entry into the United States.

In addition, the U.S. has implemented partial restrictions on visa issuance for citizens of 15 other countries: Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, Dominica, Gabon, Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Tonga, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

At the same time, Washington has decided to lift restrictions on issuing nonimmigrant visas to citizens of Turkmenistan, although the suspension on immigration visas will remain. According to a White House statement, Turkmen authorities have constructively cooperated with the United States and demonstrated significant progress.

At the end of November, U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to suspend migration from third-world countries, emphasizing that he intends to cancel federal benefits and subsidies for non-U.S. citizens and to revoke citizenship for migrants who "undermine order in society."

These measures mark one of the most extensive visa restrictions in recent U.S. history, potentially affecting tens of thousands of travelers and raising concerns among human rights groups and international organizations about the humanitarian impact.