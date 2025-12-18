UN praises Azerbaijan’s progress on disability inclusion, urges media reform [PHOTOS]

18 December 2025 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The words used in public discourse shape perceptions, influence attitudes, and ultimately determine how people are treated, included, or excluded from society.

Azernews reports that these were stated by UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva, at a seminar titled “Promoting the Use of Inclusive Language in the Media”, organised in Baku by the UN Office in Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population (MLSPP).

Andreeva noted that language plays a particularly critical role in how persons with disabilities are perceived.

“For persons with disabilities, language can either reinforce stereotypes and exceptions or promote dignity, equality, and agency,” she said.

Recalling the launch of the United Nations Disability Inclusion Strategy in 2019, Andreeva noted that UN Secretary-General António Guterres had clearly emphasised the need for the UN to lead by example.

“We must raise our standards and performance on disability inclusion across all pillars of our work, not only at the central level, but also within our offices on the ground,” she said.

She highlighted that this commitment is especially significant as the international community marks the International Day of Persons with Disabilities this year under the theme ‘Fostering Disability-Inclusive Societies for Advancing Social Justice’, which reflects a renewed global consensus on inclusion.

According to Andreeva, Azerbaijan has made notable progress in advancing disability inclusion, guided by the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

“While we are proud of the progress achieved, challenges remain in the way disability-related issues are reported and portrayed in the media,” she said, adding that outdated or stereotypical language, even when used without ill intent, can still cause harm.

Andreeva emphasised the powerful role of the media in shaping public discourse, noting that journalists are not only storytellers, but also key partners and agents of social change.

“Through responsible and inclusive reporting, the media can help dismantle stigma and ensure that persons with disabilities are represented as rights holders and active contributors to society,” she concluded.