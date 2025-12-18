Prosecutor demands life imprisonment for accused war criminal

18 December 2025 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

The trial of Ruben Vardanyan, an Armenian citizen accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing terrorism, and other serious offenses under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, continued on December 18.

According to Azernews, the hearing took place at the Baku Military Court, where the prosecutor presented the state’s case.

During the proceedings, the prosecutor called for Ruben Vardanyan to be sentenced to life imprisonment.