Thursday December 18 2025

Trade turnover with China exceeds $4 billion

18 December 2025 15:18 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
The sustained growth in trade figures reflects the deepening economic ties between Baku and Beijing, supported by expanding cooperation in transport, logistics, and broader economic engagement within regional and transregional connectivity frameworks. According to data from the State Customs Committee, imports from China to Azerbaijan accounted for the dominant share of bilateral trade, reaching...

