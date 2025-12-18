Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss military cooperation at high-level meeting

18 December 2025 16:21 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

On December 18, a Turkish military delegation led by Army General Levent Ergün, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, continues its official visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the 17th Azerbaijan–Türkiye High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting on December 18, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

According to information, First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, met with the Turkish delegation.

During the meeting, Colonel General Valiyev emphasized that the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye continues to develop along an upward trajectory. He underlined the importance of increasing the intensity of joint military exercises aimed at further enhancing the knowledge and professional skills of military personnel.

Army General Levent Ergün noted that the activities carried out within the framework of the 17th Azerbaijan–Türkiye High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting, which has been ongoing in Baku for two days, have had a positive impact on creating new opportunities for cooperation. He also stressed the significance of reciprocal visits in further expanding bilateral military ties.

The meeting included an in-depth analysis of the current state of Azerbaijan–Türkiye military cooperation, as well as extensive discussions on issues of mutual interest and future plans.