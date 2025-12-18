Azerbaijan approves "Rules for granting permits for use of water bodies for special purposes" - decree
"Rules for granting permits for the use of water bodies for special purposes" have been approved in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan must determine the following within three months and inform the President of Azerbaijan, resolve the amounts of payments related to the use of water bodies for special purposes, the form of the agreement between the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency and individuals and legal entities on the use of water bodies for special purposes, and other issues arising from this decree.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!