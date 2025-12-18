Baku hosts seminar to promote inclusive language in media [PHOTOS]

18 December 2025 17:37 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

A seminar on “Promoting the Use of Inclusive Language in the Media” was jointly organized by the UN Office in Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, with participation from media representatives, NGOs working with persons with disabilities, members of the UN Communication and Inclusion Working Groups, and experts, Azernews reports.

Deputy Minister Rashad Mustafayev opened the seminar by highlighting Azerbaijan’s ongoing efforts in the social protection, rehabilitation, and societal integration of persons with disabilities.

He noted that, in line with the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, national legislation has been updated to replace outdated or stereotypical language with modern, ethical expressions that respect the rights and dignity of persons with disabilities.

UN Resident Coordinator Vladanka Andreeva emphasized the UN Guidelines on Inclusive Communication on Disability, noting that the seminar aimed to foster dialogue, share best practices, and enhance media capacity for using inclusive language.

Participants engaged in practical exercises to improve media coverage of persons with disabilities. They reviewed news texts containing incorrect terminology, portrayals of basic rights as concessions, or depictions of persons with disabilities as objects of pity, and reworded them into neutral and respectful language.

The seminar also featured an interactive session titled “The Words We Choose” and a presentation on “Understanding Disability and Inclusion – Key Concepts and Terminology.” Participants took part in workshops on writing short news stories and features using inclusive language, with results evaluated collectively.

Organizers stressed that media reporting on disability should avoid outdated or vulgar terms and instead use language that reflects respect, inclusivity, and legislative standards, promoting inclusive language as a standard journalistic practice.