Azerbaijan, Oman explore opportunities to strengthen economic cooperation [PHOTOS]
Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, met with his counterpart from the Sultanate of Oman, Said bin Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Saqri, to discuss ways to deepen economic cooperation between the two countries.
Azernews reports that this was shared by Minister Jabbarov on his X page, stating:
“During the meeting with Oman’s Minister of Economy, we reviewed opportunities to strengthen economic ties. We emphasized the importance of reinforcing the legal and contractual framework to promote joint activities, considered the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Oman Joint Business Council, and evaluated prospects for expanding cooperation in trade, renewable and traditional energy, investment, tourism, and other sectors.”
It should be noted that trade between Azerbaijan and Oman reached $1.386 million during January–November 2025.
During the meeting with Said bin Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Saqri (@SaidAlsaqri), Minister of Economy of the Sultanate of Oman, we reviewed opportunities to further strengthen bilateral economic relations.— Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) December 18, 2025
We underscored the importance of enhancing the legal and contractual framework… pic.twitter.com/3AlBcl9z95
