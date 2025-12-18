One in three in UK uses AI for emotional support

18 December 2025 20:46 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A recent study has revealed that one in three UK residents now uses artificial intelligence (AI) technologies for emotional support, communication, or social interaction, Azernews reports.

About 10% of respondents report using AI systems such as chatbots for emotional purposes on a weekly basis, while 4% rely on them daily. According to a report from the state-run Institute for Artificial Intelligence Security, universal AI assistants like ChatGPT and Amazon Alexa are among the most frequently used tools.

The study highlights a growing trend: people are increasingly turning to AI for emotional support and social interaction, particularly in an era where loneliness and social isolation are on the rise. Many users describe these systems as helpful companions that provide guidance, conversation, or even a sense of comfort.

However, the report also emphasizes the need for caution. Despite generally positive experiences, recent incidents involving AI—such as the dissemination of misleading advice or inappropriate responses—underscore the importance of researching potential risks and developing protective measures to ensure that AI is safe, ethical, and beneficial for users.

Experts suggest that the future of AI in social and emotional support could involve personalized virtual companions capable of understanding individual emotional states, while still adhering to strict ethical and safety standards. This points to a broader challenge for policymakers and developers: balancing innovation with the protection of vulnerable users