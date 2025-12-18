Azernews.Az

SOCAR considers investment in Pakistan oil pipeline project

18 December 2025 17:01 (UTC+04:00)
The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is considering participation as an investor in the construction of a major oil pipeline in Pakistan, Pakistan’s Minister of Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb has said, Azernews reports.

