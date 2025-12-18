WBD in talks to sell TV unit

18 December 2025 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Several shareholders of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) have reportedly approached Soo Kim, co-founder of the New York-based hedge fund Standard General, in an effort to persuade him to acquire the company’s television division, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Earlier, WBD had received a merger proposal from Netflix Inc., which notably excluded its cable networks, including CNN, the Food Network, and the Discovery Channel. Despite these exclusions, WBD still recommended that its shareholders approve the Netflix deal.

In a separate development, WBD rejected an acquisition offer from Paramount Skydance Corp., prompting the latter to accuse WBD of misleading shareholders regarding the terms and seriousness of Paramount’s bid.

Industry analysts note that WBD’s television assets remain highly valuable, particularly its cable networks and streaming content libraries, which have continued to generate strong viewership even as the media landscape rapidly shifts toward streaming. The involvement of Soo Kim and Standard General could signal renewed interest from activist investors, potentially reshaping WBD’s strategy in the coming months.

Some observers also speculate that any move by Standard General could trigger a broader scramble for WBD’s premium content, positioning the company at the center of a high-stakes media showdown.