National Academy of Sciences holds next meeting in Baku [PHOTOS]

18 December 2025

The Praesidium of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) has held its next meeting, Azernews reports. The session was opened by ANAS President, Academician Isa Habibbayli, who informed participants about the agenda.

The first issue discussed concerned the approval of dissertation topics and scientific supervisors for doctoral students admitted to the doctoral program in 2025 for the preparation of PhD candidates at ANAS. By decision of the Praesidium, the dissertation topics and scientific supervisors of these doctoral students were approved.

The meeting also announced the results of the competition for young researchers on the theme "Opportunities for the Use of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Technologies in the Fields of Humanities and Social Sciences," held within the framework of ANAS's 80th anniversary events. Academician Isa Habibbayli noted that the main purpose of this decision is to reveal the creative potential of young scientists, to encourage the application of artificial intelligence and digital technologies to the humanities and social sciences, and to ensure the development of scientific activity in line with modern challenges.

Later, Head of the Department of Science and Education, Doctor of Philology Serkhan Khaveri, presented the results. He emphasised that, according to the Praesidium's decision, a commission was established to organise the competition, and an announcement was posted on ANAS's official website.

Submitted articles were evaluated by the commission based on established criteria, and the results were finalised. According to the results, first place was awarded to Leman Rustamli, an employee of the Institute of Architecture and Art. Second place went to Orkhan Isayev of the Nizami Ganjavi Institute of Literature and Roya Mirzabeyova of the Ziya Bunyadov Institute of Oriental Studies. Third place was awarded to Jahandar Jabarov of the Institute of Philosophy and Sociology, Ilaha Asadzade of the Ganja Branch, and Ruzgar Jamal of the Nakhchivan Branch of ANAS. In addition, thirteen participants received incentive awards. By decision of the Praesidium, the winners of the competition were awarded cash prizes and diplomas.

At the event, a decision was also made to establish a Department of Digital Sociology and Sociological Research within the Institute of Philosophy and Sociology, based on internal resources and existing staff units. Furthermore, a decision was adopted regarding the 75th anniversary of ANAS corresponding member Elshad Gurbanov.

During the meeting, academician Rasim Aliguliyev, professor Ilham Mammadzade, Doctor of Philology Hikmat Guliyev, PhD in Philology Sebuhi Gahramanov, and others expressed their views and proposals on the discussed issues.

The Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) is the leading scientific institution in Azerbaijan, responsible for conducting fundamental and applied research across a wide range of scientific fields.

Established in 1945, ANAS plays a crucial role in the development of science and technology in Azerbaijan and supports the country’s educational and research infrastructure.

ANAS consists of various research institutes, laboratories, and scientific centres specialising in fields such as physics, chemistry, biology, mathematics, humanities, social sciences, and natural sciences. It collaborates with international scientific organisations and academic institutions to promote scientific exchange and innovation.

The Academy also organises conferences, publishes scientific journals, and supports young scientists.