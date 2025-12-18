Hyundai to expand EV plug-and-charge network in Korea 2026

18 December 2025 19:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Hyundai Motor Group announced on Thursday that it will significantly expand its plug-and-charge (PnC) electric vehicle (EV) charging network starting in 2024, aiming to provide a more seamless and secure charging experience for its customers, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

PnC is an international standard technology that allows drivers to begin charging their EVs simply by connecting the charging cable, with user authentication, charging, and payment all handled automatically—eliminating the need for cards or additional verification steps typical in conventional charging systems.

As part of this expansion, Hyundai will increase the number of PnC-enabled chargers beyond its current 64 E-pit charging stations by partnering with 12 major domestic charging operators, including Chaevi, GS ChargEV, and NICE Infra. The company’s goal is to make the charging experience more accessible and user-friendly across the country.

Initially, Hyundai will collaborate with Chaevi and Hyundai Engineering to integrate PnC technology into their existing charging stations, with plans to boost the number of PnC-enabled chargers to over 1,500 by the first quarter of 2026. In the second half of 2024, Hyundai also aims to enable PnC functionality for slower chargers, after confirming the communication standards and payment systems for these stations.

A company official commented that this expansion is just the first step in enhancing the EV charging experience, which will ultimately allow drivers to enjoy greater convenience and security. The group also expressed its commitment to collaborating with the government and other stakeholders to drive innovation in EV charging infrastructure, helping to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles.

Hyundai is exploring ways to integrate renewable energy solutions into its charging network, ensuring that more of the electricity powering EVs comes from sustainable sources. This effort aligns with Hyundai’s broader sustainability goals and could potentially lower the carbon footprint of the entire charging ecosystem.

This move is part of Hyundai’s broader strategy to lead the future of mobility, making the transition to electric vehicles easier and more accessible for everyone. As EV adoption grows globally, such advancements in infrastructure will be crucial in ensuring that the shift towards sustainable transportation is both practical and efficient.