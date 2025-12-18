Pashinyan calls for restoration of railway links as Azerbaijani fuel shipment heads to Armenia

18 December 2025 15:52 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said he asked Russia to urgently restore several key railway lines, Azernews reports via Armenian media.

According to Pashinyan, the request concerns the railway line from Yeraskh (Arazdeyan) to the border with Nakhchivan, as well as the Akhurik–Türkiye border railway section. He also noted plans to raise the issue of restoring the Gazakh–Ijevan railway line, expressing hope that Russia would respond to the appeal as soon as possible.

At the same time, Pashinyan welcomed the start of oil product supplies from Azerbaijan to Armenia. Speaking to journalists, he confirmed that a train loaded with Azerbaijani oil products had departed and was en route to Armenia.

“Trade is carried out between private companies, but it is the peace established between the Republic of Armenia and Azerbaijan that has created political conditions for this,” the Armenian prime minister emphasized.

It should be noted that SOCAR has, for the first time, delivered locally sourced oil products to Armenia. A total of 1,220 tons of AI-95 automotive gasoline, loaded into 22 wagons, was dispatched by an Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) freight train from the Baku Freight Station to the Boyuk Kesik station, from where it will be transported to Armenia via Georgian territory.

The first batch is being shipped in line with the agreement reached at the meeting of Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigorian held in Gabala on November 28. The export of Azerbaijani oil products to Armenia is purely commercial in nature, with gasoline sold at international market prices.

Earlier, on December 8, Georgia’s Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development stated that on December 5 it had received an application from partners in Tbilisi for a one-time fuel transit from Azerbaijan to Armenia via Georgia. “By the decision of Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, Georgian Railways was instructed to immediately implement a one-time, completely free transportation of cargo by rail,” the statement said.

The developments demonstrate that the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia is being implemented not only at a political level but also through practical economic steps. The export of Azerbaijani oil products to Armenia reflects the economic dividends of the peace process and is seen as an important move toward establishing broader economic and trade relations between the two countries and across the wider region.