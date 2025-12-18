President Erdoğan addresses global order, regional stability at 16th Ambassadors Conference

18 December 2025 23:31 (UTC+04:00)

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered a keynote speech at the 16th Ambassadors Conference held at the Beştepe National Exhibition Hall, emphasizing Turkiye’s strategic diplomacy, regional stability, and global responsibilities.

Speaking on the importance of consultation in governance, Erdoğan said, “In our state tradition, consultation holds a distinct place and importance. The concept of ‘state wisdom’ is the practical application of a consultation culture, refined through a rich experience.” He expressed satisfaction that the conference, held annually since 2008, provides a platform for discussion, deliberation, and debate on crucial issues. “As every year, I thank those who contributed to organizing this year’s conference,” he added.

Paying tribute to fallen diplomats, Erdoğan noted, “I commemorate with mercy all members of our Foreign Ministry who lost their lives in treacherous attacks by terrorist organizations while proudly representing our country abroad.”

This year’s conference, Erdoğan explained, centers on “foreign policy that promotes peace, stability, and prosperity,” a theme he described as particularly timely given regional and global developments. Reflecting on nearly four centuries since the Peace of Westphalia established the foundations of modern diplomacy, he observed, “Over this period, humanity has witnessed crucial events not only in Europe but in our region and across the world.”

On contemporary diplomacy, Erdoğan emphasized the expanded scope of international relations, saying, “In recent years, technology and globalization have extended international relations, traditionally led by states, to a much wider field. Multinational corporations, civil society organizations, think tanks, international media, and investors are carrying traditional diplomacy to a digital, dynamic, and increasingly complex terrain.”

He also addressed the evolving global order: “Over the last 30 years, the international system has shifted from bipolarity to multipolarity, and now power struggles are set to intensify.” While noting that concepts such as human rights and global justice have gained attention, Erdoğan warned that “all these developments, instead of resolving humanitarian crises, global inequality, wars, conflicts, and instability, have often deepened the problems.”

Recalling historical tragedies, he said, “In the first half of the last century, two world wars took millions of lives, 20 years apart. The Holocaust left a profound mark in the collective memory of humanity. The post-World War II global governance and security architecture aimed to prevent similar atrocities, yet we cannot claim full success. Rwanda, Bosnia, Iraq, Arakan, Somalia, and the Central African Republic witnessed horrific losses, often as the unjust system protected the powerful and oppressed the innocent.”

Turning to Syria, Erdoğan stressed the human cost of conflict: “Over 600,000 Syrians lost their lives to attacks by the Assad regime and terrorist groups. Hundreds of thousands were tortured in places like Sednaya, and millions were forced to flee their homeland.” Criticizing international silence, he said, “While the massacres continued for 13 and a half years and barrel bombs rained on civilians, not a single voice was heard from those claiming to champion democracy and human rights, except from a handful of conscience-driven countries.”

On Turkiye’s approach, Erdoğan stated, “We determine our strategies carefully, plan our steps, and never leave anything to chance. Step by step, we are implementing a multi-dimensional policy to make this century the Century of Turkiye.” He emphasized the expanding role of the Foreign Ministry: “As Turkiye grows in economy, exports, tourism, defense, and international standing, the responsibilities of our diplomatic corps naturally increase. With 264 overseas missions, we proudly raise our flag across the world.” He assured that Turkiye’s foreign policy remains steadfast: “No shift in axis, no change in course, no detachment from our roots—these are and will never be part of our policy.”

Erdoğan highlighted Turkiye’s regional initiatives: “We are striving to establish a belt of peace and stability in a region often associated with crisis and conflict. What we do, we do for this purpose. After our meeting with President Trump in New York, the process culminated in a ceasefire agreement on October 10. Despite Israel’s escalating violations, Hamas’ calm approach has largely preserved the ceasefire. Humanitarian aid, exceeding 103,000 tons, continues to reach Gaza.”

Addressing Syria’s stabilization, he added, “Since the fall of the Assad regime on December 8, 2024, Syria has a historic opportunity. Over 580,000 refugees have returned voluntarily. The pace will increase as security and peace consolidate, though Israeli incursions remain the biggest obstacle.” He reiterated Turkiye’s role in combating ISIS and supporting the implementation of the March 10 Agreement, stating, “As the only NATO ally to fight ISIS head-on, we provide all necessary support to the Syrian government.”

Erdoğan also referenced the Ukraine conflict: “This year, we brought Russia and Ukraine together three times in Istanbul. Through the Istanbul process, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, and prisoner exchanges, we achieved tangible humanitarian results. By meticulously applying the Montreux Convention, we prevented the war from spreading to the Black Sea.”

Highlighting the South Caucasus, Erdoğan said, “Azerbaijan and Armenia are closer than ever to signing a peace agreement. In parallel, we are advancing normalization with Armenia and will take symbolic steps early next year.”

On economic achievements, he credited diplomats: “If Turkiye’s annual exports grew from $46 billion to $270 billion, your efforts played a major role. Tourism revenue reached $61.1 billion, with 60.5 million visitors, thanks to your contributions.” Erdoğan outlined defense industry ambitions: “We are currently the 11th largest defense exporter in the world. In the first ten months of the year, we achieved $6.7 billion. By 2028, our goal is $11 billion and to enter the world’s top 10 defense exporters. We will achieve this together.”

He stressed continued vigilance against terrorism and organized crime: “We must persist in combating FETÖ’s overseas networks. We cannot allow this treacherous organization, a tool of Turkiye’s enemies, to threaten our country or democracy again.”

Erdoğan also addressed environmental commitments: “Under the 2053 vision, we have taken responsibility in global climate action. The Zero Waste project, under the leadership of my wife Emine Erdoğan, has become a global example. Next year, Turkiye will host the COP31 Summit in Antalya.”

He concluded by acknowledging ambassadors’ dedication: “I know the difficult conditions under which you serve, far from your families and homeland. Your sincere efforts are deeply appreciated by our state, government, and nation. I thank you all for your invaluable service and urge you to continue with the same dedication and sense of duty. May your journey back to your posts be safe and blessed.”