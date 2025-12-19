Leyla Aliyeva attends event marking 10th anniversary of “ASAN Mektub” social program [PHOTOS]

19 December 2025 00:05 (UTC+04:00)

An event marking the 10th anniversary of the “ASAN Mektub” social program was held on December 18 at the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Association, attended the event.

The event, attended by ASAN volunteers, children in need of social care, and other guests, began with a familiarization tour of the “ASAN Service” and “Bilim Baku” centers. Guests were informed about the activities of Baku ASAN Khidmet Center No. 7, as well as innovative solutions applied in ASAN service centers and public services. It was noted that Azerbaijan’s intellectual products are currently exported to more than 30 countries.

Leyla Aliyeva undertook one of the letters placed on the “ASAN Mektub” tree.

During the familiarization with the mobile ASAN service bus, it was emphasized that the main goal is to provide public services to everyone in a more convenient, innovative, and accessible manner.

The activities of the “Bilim Baku” center were also highlighted. It was noted that the center focuses on developing the knowledge and skills of students aged 6–14 in the fields of technology, innovation, science, and entrepreneurship, aiming to increase interest in these areas and equip students with skills that meet modern requirements.

The official part of the event began with the screening of a video highlighting the 10-year activity of the “ASAN Mektub” social program. The program, implemented by the ASAN Volunteers Organization since 2015, aims to fulfill the wishes of children aged 3–14 in need of social care and bring them joy, attention, and care. To date, wishes corresponding to 10,512 letters across 56 regions have been fulfilled.

Guests were also informed about the You Warm a Heart Too project. Within the framework of the project, with the support of citizens, the wishes of children aged 3–14 in need of social care are fulfilled throughout December. So far, the wishes of more than 2,500 children in various regions of the country have been realized.

This was followed by musical and dance performances presented within the framework of the “Cultural Herald” program of the ASAN Volunteers Organization.

Leyla Aliyeva also visited the “ASAN Mektub,” “Green ASAN,” and “ABAD” stands.

The event continued with a tree-planting campaign organized in the courtyard of the State Agency.

As part of the event, various gifts were presented to children from Children’s Homes No. 1, 2, and 3 and from Social Service Centers.