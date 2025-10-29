Baku-Ashgabat transit cooperation strengthens amid rising cargo and trade volumes

29 October 2025 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

Transit cargo between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan has seen substantial growth in recent years, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan Gismat Gozalov wrote in an article for the Foreign Policy and Diplomacy of Turkmenistan magazine, published by the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, Azernews reports. According to Gozalov, in the first seven months of 2025, the volume of transit transportation reached 1.28 million tons, marking a notable increase compared to the same period last year. He highlighted that around...

