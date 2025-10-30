Leyla Aliyeva attends presentation of 'Hirkan' documentary [PHOTOS]

30 October 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder of the IDEA Public Union, has attended the premiere of the documentary "Hirkan" on October 29 at the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center in Gabala, Azernews reports.

This film is the latest installment in the IDEA Public Union's special project, "12 Wonders of Azerbaijan," and focuses on the Hirkan National Park, one of Azerbaijan's most cherished natural sites.

The documentary highlights the unique ecosystem of the Hirkan region, home to rare flora and fauna, and underscores ongoing efforts to preserve it.

Directed by Igor Byshnev, the film is part of a larger initiative aimed at promoting the country's natural heritage.

So far, eight documentaries have been produced as part of the "12 Wonders of Azerbaijan" project under Leyla Aliyeva's leadership. These films have garnered significant attention, attracting millions of viewers on social media and raising awareness of Azerbaijan's environmental treasures.

The project "12 Wonders of Azerbaijan" covers national parks from various geographical regions across the country, such as Aghgol, Shirvan, Hirkan, Altiaghaj, Absheron, Shahdagh, Goygol, Samur-Yalama, Gizilaghaj, Akhar-Bakhar, Ilisu, and the Zangazur National Park, which is named after Academician Hasan Aliyev.

These parks are vital in safeguarding and showcasing the nation's rich natural heritage.