Polish jets intercept Russian reconnaissance aircraft over Baltic Sea

29 October 2025 17:27 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Polish Air Force fighter jets intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea on October 28, 2025, the Polish Army announced, Azernews reports via Anadolu Agency.

According to the statement, the Russian plane was flying in international airspace without a filed flight plan and with its transponder turned off. “A pair of on-duty MiG-29 Air Force fighters successfully intercepted, visually identified, and escorted a Russian Federation aircraft out of the area of responsibility,” the army said, emphasizing that the aircraft did not violate Polish airspace.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the region, as several European countries have recently accused Russia of drone incursions into their airspace, allegations Moscow denies.

Earlier, on September 9, about 20 drones reportedly crossed into Polish airspace during a mass strike on Ukraine, prompting NATO jets to conduct joint patrols with Polish forces. Similar airspace violations have also been reported by Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, further straining regional security and heightening NATO’s vigilance along its eastern flank.