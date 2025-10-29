Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva participate in opening ceremony of Akhar-Bakhar National Park in Gakh [PHOTOS]

29 October 2025 12:11 (UTC+04:00)

The opening ceremony of the Akhar-Bakhar National Park in the Gakh district was attended by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and leader of the IDEA Public Union, and Arzu Aliyeva, head of the Baku Media Center, Azernews reports.

As part of the event, a tree planting campaign was organized. Seedlings of the Eldar pine, black pine, common pine, olive tree, stone oak, Arizona cypress, and pyramidal cypress—species considered suitable for the local climate and soil were planted on the park's territory. Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva also toured the area and explored the natural environment of the National Park.

At the same time, as part of efforts to restore ecological balance and support biodiversity conservation, 10 gazelles (jeyrans), 2 wild cats (reed and forest cats), and 4 birds of prey, including 2 golden eagles, 1 steppe eagle, and 1 griffon vulture, were released into their natural habitat in the Ajinohur steppe.

During the opening ceremony, Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva also took part in the release of 20,000 fish into the Eyrichai River. This included 5,000 trout and 15,000 carp.

The Akhar-Bakhar National Park was established by the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev on July 14, 2025.

The new National Park was created to expand the network of specially protected natural areas, preserve biodiversity, ensure sustainable environmental management, enhance socio-economic opportunities, integrate local communities into ecological initiatives, and develop ecotourism in the regions.