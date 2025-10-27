Trump: Putin should end war instead of testing missiles

27 October 2025 20:58 (UTC+04:00)

United States President Donald Trump criticized on Monday his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, saying that his announcement about a nuclear-powered cruise missile test was not "appropriate", Azernews reports.

"He ought to get the war [in Ukraine] ended. A war that should have taken one week is now soon in its fourth year. That's what he ought to do instead of testing missiles," the US president said while answering journalists' questions on board Air Force One.

Previously, Putin spoke about the testing of the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile, which he described as "successful."

He went on to say that the weapon has "no equal in the world."