Budapest to launch newest generation Bubi public bikes this summer

24 December 2025 22:26 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Budapest Public Transport Center (BKK) has signed a contract to launch the third generation of the MOL Bubi urban bike rental system, Azernews reports.

Within the next six months, the streets of Hungary’s capital may see the largest and most technologically advanced fleet of bicycles in the service’s history. The second generation of Bubi will officially close on December 23, after which a pilot period with a subscription fee of 500 HUF (approximately 1 euro) will run from December 24 to February 15.

During its four-and-a-half years of operation, the current fleet has been rented 14 million times, covering over 31 million kilometers, making Bubi one of BKK’s most successful and popular projects.

The new system will be developed by Inurba Mobility, a company with international experience in urban mobility solutions. Plans include at least 5,000 new bicycles, around 1,000 of which will feature electric drives, as well as an expansion of the coverage area to include all metro stations and major transport hubs across the city.

Interestingly, the upgraded system will also integrate smart docking stations and a mobile app with real-time bike availability, making it easier for users to locate and reserve bikes. City officials hope that the improvements will not only promote eco-friendly transportation but also reduce congestion in Budapest’s busiest districts.