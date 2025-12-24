Azernews.Az

Thursday December 25 2025

Samsung Bioepis receives Japanese approval for autoimmune biosimilar

24 December 2025 23:23 (UTC+04:00)
Samsung Bioepis receives Japanese approval for autoimmune biosimilar

Samsung Bioepis, a biosimilar drug developer under the Samsung Group, announced on Tuesday that it has received approval to sell its biosimilar treatment for autoimmune diseases in Japan, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more