President Ilham Aliyev reviews completed 104-apartment residential complex in Zangilan [PHOTOS]

28 October 2025

Amenities include children's playgrounds, sports grounds, six above- and underground parking areas, electric vehicle charging stations, underground water reservoirs, and a transformer substation.

The nearly 2-hectare complex comprises 12 buildings – eight two-story and four three-story – with 104 apartments. Interior finishing is complete, guided by modern architectural standards.

The head of state was briefed on the project.

On October 28, President Ilham Aliyev inspected the newly built 104-apartment residential complex in the city of Zangilan, Azernews reports.

