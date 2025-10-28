Work progresses on Azerbaijan–Belarus agro-town project in liberated territories

28 October 2025 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Work is ongoing on a joint agro-town project in Gyzyl Kengerli village of Aghdam District, implemented in cooperation with Belarus as part of collaboration in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

Azernews reports that the update was shared by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov during the 15th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Belarus Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

Sharifov noted that the master plan for the project has been approved and that a working group has been established to develop an agricultural production cluster within the initiative.

He also stated that discussions on applying Belarusian pharmaceutical technologies in Azerbaijan, including local production of medicines and vaccines, are nearing completion.