Professional theater workshops held in Agdam [PHOTOS]

Laman Ismayilova

From October 20 to 31, a series of events titled "Wind of Culture" are underway in the Garabagh region, Azernews reports.

The project is organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center for Culture (MEMİM) with the support of the Karabakh Regional Culture Department.

As part of the series, from October 20 to 25, workshops were held at the Agdam State Drama Theater (Guzanly settlement) under the project titled "Lessons of Professional Theater in the Regions".

The main goal of the project is to enhance the professionalism of the theater collective, create an active creative environment, and draw attention to modern trends in performing arts.

Theoretical and practical workshops were conducted by Honored Artist, Associate Professor of the Department of "Dramatic Directing and Stage Movement" at the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, director Bahram Osmanov, and theater critic, MEMİM employee Daglar Yusif.

The theater staff received the sessions with great interest and enthusiasm.

Note that MEMİM's project "Lessons of Professional Theater in the Regions" has been implemented since October 2024.

