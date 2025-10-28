New details emerge in espionage case against French citizen

28 October 2025 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Baku Grave Crimes Court has continued hearings in the espionage case against French citizen Martin Ryan and Azerbaijani citizen Azad Mammadli, accused of spying for France and committing treason, respectively.

The trial, presided over by Judge Elmin Rustamov, featured the testimonies of several witnesses who provided detailed accounts of their encounters with the accused and the alleged network of foreign intelligence operations in Azerbaijan.

According to Azernews, witness K.Y., a former colonel of the State Border Service, testified that he met Martin Ryan in 2019 while attending French language classes at the World Business Centre in Baku. Ryan, who taught French there, allegedly expressed an unusual interest in K.Y.’s military background and personal details, including his residence and workplace.

Another witness, N.M., head of “Linguist” LLC, confirmed that Ryan conducted language courses for several individuals, including employees of the State Security Service (STS) and the Russian Embassy in Baku.

Witness Z.M., who first met Ryan in 2008 during their university studies in France, said that upon returning to Azerbaijan, he introduced Ryan to Azad Mammadli, one of his students. According to Z.M., Ryan later connected Mammadli with French embassy officials, including Frederic Devos and Laurent Grandard, who allegedly sought to recruit Mammadli for secret cooperation with the French intelligence services. Z.M. testified that Ryan often spoke about his contacts within the French special services and held regular meetings with their agents in Baku.

Another witness, U.A., recounted meeting both accused individuals and confirmed that Ryan frequently inquired about Azerbaijan’s political landscape and foreign relations. U.A. also stated that he was approached by Laurent Grandard, then the first secretary of the French Embassy, who allegedly attempted to involve him in intelligence cooperation. According to his testimony, Ryan later warned him that Grandard and others at the embassy were engaged in recruiting local agents.

Additional witnesses, including H.A., R.B., and several others, described their interactions with Ryan in various contexts—ranging from professional dealings to casual meetings—highlighting his close connections to diplomatic circles and his cover as a language instructor and businessman.

The indictment presented in court outlines that Martin Ryan, allegedly acting under the direction of the French General Directorate for External Security (DGSE), sought information on Azerbaijan’s military capabilities, weapons production, foreign relations, and potential secret financial operations. His Azerbaijani associate, Azad Mammadli, is accused of providing assistance in these intelligence-gathering efforts.

Both Ryan and Mammadli were arrested by the State Security Service on December 4, 2023. Ryan, who served as the general director of “Merkorama” LLC, faces charges under Article 276 (espionage) of the Criminal Code, while Mammadli is charged under Article 274 (treason).

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for November 24, when additional witnesses are expected to testify.