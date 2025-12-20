Joint press conference emphasizes growing Azerbaijan-Montenegro partnership

20 December 2025 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Montenegro’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimović held a joint press conference in Baku, discussing bilateral relations as well as current regional and international issues, Azernews reports.

According to Minister Bayramov, the relationship between Azerbaijan and Montenegro is based on mutual trust and friendship between the two peoples. “These relations have developed successfully across various fields for decades,” he said.

Bayramov noted that the foreign ministries of both countries regularly hold political consultations. Currently, Azerbaijan and Montenegro have signed 22 agreements covering different sectors. Both countries also provide mutual support in international organizations during the nomination and election of candidates.

Economic cooperation remains a key priority in Azerbaijan-Montenegro relations. “While the current trade volume does not fully reflect the potential, investments in Montenegro’s economy amount to nearly $1 billion, mainly in the tourism sector,” Bayramov stated. He emphasized that tourism represents a promising area for Azerbaijani investors and highlighted new opportunities and projects for collaboration.

During the discussions, broad issues were addressed in the intergovernmental commission format, including trade turnover, ensuring mutual benefits, and expanding cooperation.

The Foreign Minister also stressed the strong potential for humanitarian cooperation, particularly in education, culture, and sports. Scholarship programs will allow Montenegrin students to benefit from educational opportunities in Azerbaijan.

Deputy Prime Minister Ibrahimović highlighted that Montenegro has created excellent conditions for Azerbaijani tourists and expressed the desire to establish direct flights between the two countries. He also noted that the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding in the consular field opens up wide prospects for future cooperation.

“The multilateral cooperation between our countries continues successfully, and we are ready to support each other across different areas,” Ibrahimović added.