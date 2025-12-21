Elysée Palace staff facing trial over stolen silverware

21 December 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Paris authorities have announced that an employee responsible for silverware at the Elysée Palace, along with two accomplices, will face trial over the suspected theft of valuable tableware, Azernews reports, citing French media.

The Elysée Palace contacted law enforcement regarding missing porcelain, silver, and other valuable items used during state banquets and official events. The total value of the stolen items is estimated to be between €15,000 and €40,000.

Prosecutors stated that Tomas M., the employee in charge of the silverware, and his associate Damien G. were taken into custody on suspicion of theft. A third individual, Gislen M., is suspected of receiving the stolen goods. Due to France’s personal data protection laws, full names have not been disclosed.

Investigations revealed that statements from palace staff primarily implicate Tomas M., who allegedly attempted to conceal the thefts by making suspicious adjustments in inventory records.

Authorities recovered approximately 100 items from Tomas M.’s personal locker, car, and home, including copper cauldrons, “Sèvres” porcelain dishes, and Baccarat champagne glasses.

The prosecution also noted that some items had been identified by the Elysée Palace’s main supplier, the Sèvres factory, on online auction sites, and some have already been returned.

The trial is scheduled to take place in February.