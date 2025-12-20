Tourists to pay two euros to visit Trevi Fountain from February

20 December 2025 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri announced Friday that tourists will have to pay a two-euro ticket from February in order to get up close to the Trevi Fountain, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

He told a press conference that access to the iconic monument would remain free for residents of the metropolitan city of Rome.

Gualtieri said the ticket would give visitors access to the area in front of the fountain's basin.

He added that five other cultural attractions that had been free would also start charging entry fees to tourists from February 1 - the Villa of Maxentius, the Napoleonic Museum, the Carlo Baracco Museum, the Pilotti Museum and the Canonica Museum.